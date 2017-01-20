The Bridge Initiative Announces New Play Contest Winner
The Bridge Initiative: Women in Theatre has awarded Los Angeles-based Alyson Mead's The Flora and Fauna winner of their New Work Contest. New York director Stefanie Sertich, a specialist in new play development, will be in residence at Mesa Community College with Mead, February 20-25th, working on the script.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|2 min
|Chilli J
|750
|trust cia and fbi trump
|1 hr
|trust fbi and cia...
|1
|trump will cost usa lots money
|Mon
|sale your stuff
|1
|trump trying to fool you
|Mon
|sale your stuff
|1
|See Washington's bald eagle chicks grow up
|Mon
|NO 2 WORLD OLIGARCHY
|1
|US Presidential Election and Emperor's Abdicati...
|Mon
|WORLD OLIGARCHY
|2
|Trump Continues Lying
|Mon
|Rose Nylund-Golden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC