The Bridge Initiative Announces New Play Contest Winner

The Bridge Initiative: Women in Theatre has awarded Los Angeles-based Alyson Mead's The Flora and Fauna winner of their New Work Contest. New York director Stefanie Sertich, a specialist in new play development, will be in residence at Mesa Community College with Mead, February 20-25th, working on the script.

