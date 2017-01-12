The Beltway Briefing: Trump Transition to Administration
Blake Rutherford , Mark Alderman , and Howard Schweitzer , of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies , give an update on the transition to the administration of Donald Trump and how this effects business and the political climate. Blake: ... thanks to everyone for joining us for our call today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|3 hr
|Battle Tested
|950
|Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration...
|10 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|let comey go
|11 hr
|no for jeff sess...
|1
|this is not fake news
|Jan 11
|not fake news
|1
|obamas dead ....shot by an illegal
|Jan 10
|oh man dude
|1
|Shifting Paradigms -- American Job Market
|Jan 10
|Huntington WV
|1
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan 10
|Huntington WV
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC