Taylor Swift sends love to those during 2017 Women's March

'Proud to be a woman': Taylor Swift sends love to those who showed their support during 2017 Women's March She is known for emphasizing the importance of female empowerment through the close-knit circle of friends in her girl squad. And on Saturday Taylor Swift sent her love to those around the world who showed their support during the 2017 Women's March.

