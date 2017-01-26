Survey: DC women's march drew many fi...

Survey: DC women's march drew many first-time protesters

About a third of the people who turned out for the Women's March on Washington were first-time protesters, an unusually high share of newcomers for a demonstration, according to a survey of march participants. University of Maryland Professor Dana Fisher said Thursday the random survey of 527 participants in the District of Columbia march on the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration also found that about 56 percent hadn't been part of a demonstration in the past five years, including the first-timers.

