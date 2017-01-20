Study: Traffic fatality rates drop in...

Study: Traffic fatality rates drop in states that allow medical cannabis

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Rational Review

"Despite ongoing concerns over the danger of stoned drivers, experts say that traffic fatalities have actually reduced in states that allow medical access to marijuana. Researchers from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health have found an 11 percent drop on average in the District of Columbia as well as the 23 states with legalized medical marijuana, reports the Washington Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rational Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 2 hr Patriot 671
trump will cost usa lots money 8 hr sale your stuff 1
trump trying to fool you 8 hr sale your stuff 1
News See Washington's bald eagle chicks grow up 18 hr NO 2 WORLD OLIGARCHY 1
US Presidential Election and Emperor's Abdicati... 18 hr WORLD OLIGARCHY 2
Trump Continues Lying 18 hr Rose Nylund-Golden 2
Prescription Drug Addiction Solution (May '16) 18 hr Rose Nylund-Golden 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,605

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC