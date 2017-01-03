State Superintendent Canavero puts po...

State Superintendent Canavero puts political spin on Nevada's dismal education ranking

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

So with nowhere to go but up, state superintendent Steve Canavero put an optimistic spin on the numbers, saying recent efforts by the governor and legislature will make Nevada "the fastest improving in the nation." "I don't dispute the findings," Canavero said of Education Week's Quality Counts 2017 report, "but the investments and reforms that were put forward by Governor Sandoval and passed by the Legislature in 2017 have only begun to take root and are not fully measured by this report."

