State Department Ordered to Turn Over 30 Clinton Emails for Review

A federal court ordered the State Department to produce the 30 Clinton email-related documents that had been blacked out under various privilege claims. The January 24 order signed by U.S. District Court, District of Columbia Judge James E. Boasberg grants Judicial Watch's Cross-Motion for Partial Summary Judgment for in camera, non-public review of the documents by January 31 ).

