Starting a Marijuana Business: A Stat...

Starting a Marijuana Business: A State By State Guide

California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada recently passed laws legalizing the recreational use of marijuana . Arkansas, Florida and North Dakota enacted medical marijuana initiatives, bringing the total of states that allow some form of marijuana use to 33. National prohibitions against interstate cannabis commerce and federal banking and drug laws are keeping big companies at bay, which opens the door for small businesses and startups to establish dispensaries, retail stores, cultivators, processing, manufacturing and testing facilities.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jeff sessions drain the swamp Sat to all people for... 1
the election was rigged Sat i dont trust trump 1
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... Jan 7 Le Jimbo 945
News Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump... Jan 5 chump 14
dont trust trumpcare Jan 4 obamacare 1
dont vote for Jan 4 obamacare 1
trust cia and fbi trump Jan 4 trust fbi and cia... 1
