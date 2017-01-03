Starting a Marijuana Business: A State By State Guide
California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada recently passed laws legalizing the recreational use of marijuana . Arkansas, Florida and North Dakota enacted medical marijuana initiatives, bringing the total of states that allow some form of marijuana use to 33. National prohibitions against interstate cannabis commerce and federal banking and drug laws are keeping big companies at bay, which opens the door for small businesses and startups to establish dispensaries, retail stores, cultivators, processing, manufacturing and testing facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Small Business Trends.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeff sessions drain the swamp
|Sat
|to all people for...
|1
|the election was rigged
|Sat
|i dont trust trump
|1
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|Jan 7
|Le Jimbo
|945
|Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump...
|Jan 5
|chump
|14
|dont trust trumpcare
|Jan 4
|obamacare
|1
|dont vote for
|Jan 4
|obamacare
|1
|trust cia and fbi trump
|Jan 4
|trust fbi and cia...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC