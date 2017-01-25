Special Education Enrollment Rose in ...

Special Education Enrollment Rose in 2015-16

The number of students ages 6 to 21 enrolled in special education rose in the most recent year for which the federal government has data, driven by increases in the number of students classified as having autism or "other health impairments." It was the fourth year in a row for such an increase.

