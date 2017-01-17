Speaker Ryan: - Every Parent Should H...

Speaker Ryan: - Every Parent Should Have The Chance To Choose a Decent School'

Read more: Cybercast News Service

At a rally to celebrate National School Choice Week, House Speaker Paul Ryan said every parent should have the right to send their children to the school of their choice. "Every parent should have the chance to choose a decent school for your child," Ryan said, surrounded by children from Sacred Heart Catholic School in D.C. who carried signs emblazoned with messages such as "Put Kids First" and "Got Choice?" Ryan praised President Donald Trump's pick for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, and said the scholarship program to allow low-income children in the District of Columbia to attend private and religious schools, which was ended by President Barack Obama, would be expanded by the Republican-led Congress.

