South Carolina Guard to provide support at Trump's inauguration
Soldiers from the Guard's 59th Troop Command will help with crowd management along the National Mall, said S.C. Guard spokeswoman Capt. Jessica Donnelly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|2 min
|Chilli J
|749
|trust cia and fbi trump
|1 hr
|trust fbi and cia...
|1
|trump will cost usa lots money
|Mon
|sale your stuff
|1
|trump trying to fool you
|Mon
|sale your stuff
|1
|See Washington's bald eagle chicks grow up
|Mon
|NO 2 WORLD OLIGARCHY
|1
|US Presidential Election and Emperor's Abdicati...
|Mon
|WORLD OLIGARCHY
|2
|Trump Continues Lying
|Mon
|Rose Nylund-Golden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC