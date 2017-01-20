South Carolina Guard to provide suppo...

South Carolina Guard to provide support at Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Soldiers from the Guard's 59th Troop Command will help with crowd management along the National Mall, said S.C. Guard spokeswoman Capt. Jessica Donnelly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 2 min Chilli J 749
trust cia and fbi trump 1 hr trust fbi and cia... 1
trump will cost usa lots money Mon sale your stuff 1
trump trying to fool you Mon sale your stuff 1
News See Washington's bald eagle chicks grow up Mon NO 2 WORLD OLIGARCHY 1
US Presidential Election and Emperor's Abdicati... Mon WORLD OLIGARCHY 2
Trump Continues Lying Mon Rose Nylund-Golden 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,174 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,791

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC