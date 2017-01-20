Some DC schools cancel recess over escaped bobcat
This photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows Ollie, a female bobcat the the zoo. Ollie, who escaped from its enclosure at the National Zoo in Washington, is perfectly capable of surviving in the wild and would find plenty to eat in Rock Creek Park if it wanted to stay there, zoo officials said.
