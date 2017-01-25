Shareholder Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who...

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Mallinckrodt plc of the March 27, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action lawsuit filed against the Company and certain officers. The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of all those who purchased Mallinckrodt stock or options between November 25, 2014 and January 18, 2017 .

