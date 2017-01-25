Shareholder Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, L...

Shareholder Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Mallinckrodt plc of the March 27, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action lawsuit filed against the Company and certain officers. The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of all those who purchased Mallinckrodt stock or options between November 25, 2014 and January 18, 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 1 hr Afrikan American 128
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 1 hr CZars_R_US 1,250
breaking news on trump Tue spicer wrong man ... 1
great march ladies Tue best for next pres 1
woman will be president Mon no more croks in... 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! Mon RUSE UP RUSE UP 3
great march ladies Jan 22 when next march 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,626 • Total comments across all topics: 278,245,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC