Settlement: Western Union to pay $7.86M to Alabama consumers
The Alabama Attorney General's office is announcing a big pay day for Alabama consumers following a settlement with money transfer company Western Union. The $7.86 million settlement comes as a result of an investigation involving customer complaints in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
