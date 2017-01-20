Settlement: Western Union to pay $7.8...

Settlement: Western Union to pay $7.86M to Alabama consumers

The Alabama Attorney General's office is announcing a big pay day for Alabama consumers following a settlement with money transfer company Western Union. The $7.86 million settlement comes as a result of an investigation involving customer complaints in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

