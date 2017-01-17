Reports: Anthem/Cigna merger may be blocked
A federal judge is ready to block the proposed $54 billion merger of the Anthem and Cigna insurance companies, according to news reports. The New York Post cited sources on Thursday that said U.S. District of Columbia Judge Amy Berman Jackson intends to block the merger, possibly as early as Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|55 min
|Trump your President
|1,163
|get people low cost ins
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|1
|do not pick price
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|2
|now watching tv
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|1
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration...
|Jan 16
|RIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC