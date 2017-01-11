Religion News: Historic Baptist church names lesbian couple as pastors
The historic 155-year-old Calvary Baptist Church in downtown Washington D.C. recently named a lesbian couple as its new pastors. On Jan. 8, Sally Sarratt and Maria Swearingen were presented to the congregation during worship services and will begin their new positions on Feb. 26. Although church officials didn't know if Sarratt and Swearingen were the first gay couple to lead a Baptist church, the chair of Calvary's ministerial selection committee said the committee was impressed by the couple.
