Religion News: Historic Baptist churc...

Religion News: Historic Baptist church names lesbian couple as pastors

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

The historic 155-year-old Calvary Baptist Church in downtown Washington D.C. recently named a lesbian couple as its new pastors. On Jan. 8, Sally Sarratt and Maria Swearingen were presented to the congregation during worship services and will begin their new positions on Feb. 26. Although church officials didn't know if Sarratt and Swearingen were the first gay couple to lead a Baptist church, the chair of Calvary's ministerial selection committee said the committee was impressed by the couple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
this is not fake news 9 hr not fake news 1
obamas dead ....shot by an illegal Tue oh man dude 1
Shifting Paradigms -- American Job Market Tue Huntington WV 1
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Tue Huntington WV 3
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Tue Huntington WV 2
Locus Of Control For Oversight Of U. S. Healthc... (Mar '16) Tue Huntington WV 2
jeff sessions drain the swamp Jan 7 to all people for... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,505 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC