Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration - organizers

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to turn out in Washington next week for protests aiming to "shut down" the inauguration of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president, organizers said on Thursday. Protesters will attempt to close down 12 security checkpoints at the U.S. Capitol, where Trump will take the oath of office on Jan. 20, and along the 2.5-mile parade route down Pennsylvania Avenue, according to leaders of a group called DisruptJ20.

