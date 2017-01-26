Protesters climb 270-foot crane in downtown Washington, disrupt traffic
A large banner reading "RESIST" is visible over the roof of the White House. Protesters scaled a crane at a nearby building site on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|3 hr
|Battle Tested
|1,256
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|9 hr
|Le Jimbo
|116
|breaking news on trump
|Jan 24
|spicer wrong man ...
|1
|great march ladies
|Jan 24
|best for next pres
|1
|woman will be president
|Jan 23
|no more croks in...
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Jan 23
|RUSE UP RUSE UP
|3
|great march ladies
|Jan 22
|when next march
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC