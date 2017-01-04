Pot Advocates Try to Smoke Sen. Jeff ...

Pot Advocates Try to Smoke Sen. Jeff Sessions' Nomination

8 hrs ago

An advocacy group for pot is urging Senators to reject the nomination of Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions to serve the next U.S. Attorney General. The group, DCMJ.org , led the successful campaign in 2016 to legalize marijuana in the District of Columbia and is now targeting Sessions who they say is not friendly to legal marijuana.

