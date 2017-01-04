Pot Advocates Try to Smoke Sen. Jeff Sessions' Nomination
An advocacy group for pot is urging Senators to reject the nomination of Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions to serve the next U.S. Attorney General. The group, DCMJ.org , led the successful campaign in 2016 to legalize marijuana in the District of Columbia and is now targeting Sessions who they say is not friendly to legal marijuana.
