PHH seeks to block state AGs from intervening in CFPB case
PHH Corp. is opposing an attempt by Democratic attorneys general in 16 states and the District of Columbia to intervene in an appeals court case that found the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's structure was unconstitutional.
