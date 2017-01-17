Pence to speak at U.S. Conference of Mayors
Vice President-elect Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at the 85th Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Tuesday. The conference is taking place Tuesday through Friday and is presided over by USMC President Oklahoma City Mayor Mike Cornett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get people low cost ins
|3 hr
|get this to the hill
|1
|do not pick price
|3 hr
|get this to the hill
|2
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|3 hr
|Battle Tested
|1,095
|now watching tv
|4 hr
|get this to the hill
|1
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Tue
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Mon
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration...
|Mon
|RIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC