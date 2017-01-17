Over 50 students represent Binghamton University at Women's March on Washington
Holding signs with messages like "Black Women Matter" and "If it isn't intersectional, it isn't feminism," over 50 Binghamton University students and faculty members boarded a bus to the District of Columbia at 3 a.m. on Saturday to participate in the Women's March on Washington. The weekend trip was organized by the Intercultural Awareness Committee, the Multicultural Resource Center , the Student Association vice president of multicultural affairs, the Women's Student Union and the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion .
Read more at Binghamton University Pipe Dream.
