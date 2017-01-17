On eve of inauguration, Trump support...

On eve of inauguration, Trump supporters, opponents clash outside 'DeploraBall'

Anti-Trump protesters jeered and screamed at supporters of the president-elect who were attending the "DeploraBall" at the National Press Club on Thursday night, in one case throwing an object that struck a partygoer in the head. District of Columbia police closed off a block to motor vehicles as hundreds of demonstrators filled the roadway.

