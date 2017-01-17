On eve of inauguration, Trump supporters, opponents clash outside 'DeploraBall'
Anti-Trump protesters jeered and screamed at supporters of the president-elect who were attending the "DeploraBall" at the National Press Club on Thursday night, in one case throwing an object that struck a partygoer in the head. District of Columbia police closed off a block to motor vehicles as hundreds of demonstrators filled the roadway.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|1,185
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|9 hr
|gtfopls
|4
|get people low cost ins
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|1
|do not pick price
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|2
|now watching tv
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|1
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
