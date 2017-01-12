NH owed share of $864M Moody's settlement over inflated ratings on risky investment
With the District of Columbia, the states involved in the settlement announced Friday are Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|27 min
|Desirezzzz5892
|4
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|1 hr
|RIP
|1,021
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|14 hr
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration...
|19 hr
|RIP
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|21 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|22 hr
|Liteone
|1
|let comey go
|Jan 14
|no for jeff sess...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC