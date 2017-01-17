News | Rhode Island Ranks as the Worst State to Retire, Says New Study
According to a new study, Rhode Island is the worst state in America to retire -- it ranks 51 in the new study that includes the District of Columbia. "Even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., most retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|117
|breaking news on trump
|4 hr
|spicer wrong man ...
|1
|great march ladies
|10 hr
|best for next pres
|1
|woman will be president
|Mon
|no more croks in...
|1
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|Mon
|huntcoyotes
|1,246
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Mon
|RUSE UP RUSE UP
|3
|great march ladies
|Jan 22
|when next march
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC