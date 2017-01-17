New Participants Join Several CMS Alternative Payment Models
Beginning January 1, 2017, a total of 480 Shared Savings Program ACOs are serving over 9 million assigned beneficiaries. Today, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced over 359,000 clinicians are confirmed to participate in four of CMS's Alternative Payment Models in 2017.
