new Homelessness in DC much higher than other cities, says survey

Despite, or perhaps because of, having four of the richest counties and cities in the country nearby and its own pockets of wealth, the District of Columbia has the highest homeless rate of 32 large cities, more than twice the national average, a recent study finds. In its Hunger and Homelessness survey, released in December, the U.S. Conference of Mayors determined D.C. has 124 homeless people for every 10,000 residents.

