new Homelessness in DC much higher th...

new Homelessness in DC much higher than other cities, says survey

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Despite, or perhaps because of, having four of the richest counties and cities in the country nearby and its own pockets of wealth, the District of Columbia has the highest homeless rate of 32 large cities, more than twice the national average, a recent study finds. In its Hunger and Homelessness survey, released in December, the U.S. Conference of Mayors determined D.C. has 124 homeless people for every 10,000 residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 55 min Battle Tested 706
trump will cost usa lots money Mon sale your stuff 1
trump trying to fool you Mon sale your stuff 1
News See Washington's bald eagle chicks grow up Mon NO 2 WORLD OLIGARCHY 1
US Presidential Election and Emperor's Abdicati... Mon WORLD OLIGARCHY 2
Trump Continues Lying Mon Rose Nylund-Golden 2
Prescription Drug Addiction Solution (May '16) Mon Rose Nylund-Golden 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,928 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,359

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC