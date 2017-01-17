new Firefighters rescue dog in DC hou...

new Firefighters rescue dog in DC house fire

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

D.C. firefighters are hoping that the dog they pulled from a smoky kitchen fire in Northwest D.C. will survive. Vito Maggiolo, the spokesman for DC Fire/EMS said when firefighters arrived at a Klingle Street home in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon, they found the family's big, white dog unconscious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 43 min PoliciaFederal 1,063
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... 8 hr Second Amendment ... 3
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL 1
News Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration... Mon RIP 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! Mon Second Amendment ... 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Mon Liteone 1
let comey go Jan 14 no for jeff sess... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC