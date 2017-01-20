new Charges dropped against more jour...

new Charges dropped against more journalists arrested after inauguration rioting

WTOP-FM Washington

Prosecutors in D.C. Monday moved to dismiss rioting charges against three journalists arrested after a violent outburst by protesters shortly before the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Felony rioting charges were dropped Monday against RT America reporter Alex Rubinstein, documentary producer Jack Keller and independent journalist Matt Hopard.

