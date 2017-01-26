new ACLU raises concerns about Inaugu...

new ACLU raises concerns about Inauguration Day arrests

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Charges have been dropped against a journalist who was arrested during Inauguration Day protests, as the ACLU expressed concern Friday about police conduct that day. Evan A. Engel was charged with felony rioting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump got usa going in 4 hr whats next john t... 1
put more sanctions on russia 6 hr trump talks to putin 1
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 17 hr WelbyMD 1,262
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 20 hr Afrikan American 122
great march ladies 21 hr white man 2
let trump try the intel Fri trump twitter man 1
breaking news on trump Jan 24 spicer wrong man ... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,414 • Total comments across all topics: 278,337,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC