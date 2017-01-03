Name in the news: Kalorama

Earlier this week, Washington-area news media reported that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, daughter and son-in-law of the president-elect, would be moving into a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom house in the District of Columbia. The house, which sold on December 22 for $5.5 million , $400,000 under the listing price, is less than two blocks from where President and Mrs. Obama will live after they leave the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Away with Words.