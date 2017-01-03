Name in the news: Kalorama
Earlier this week, Washington-area news media reported that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, daughter and son-in-law of the president-elect, would be moving into a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom house in the District of Columbia. The house, which sold on December 22 for $5.5 million , $400,000 under the listing price, is less than two blocks from where President and Mrs. Obama will live after they leave the White House.
