Music Works! performs an 'ogre' of a show
Music Works! student Kara White, who played the role of Dragon, belts out a high note during a song from Shrek the Musical, Jr. When it comes to the story of "Shrek," many people are familiar with the long, two-hour version film, but most probably haven't seen the exciting 15 minute version performed by the students of Music Works! Studio of Performing Arts. The 47 students in the advanced theater group rehearsed for months to perfect their version of Shrek the Musical, Jr. for the iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival, which took place this weekend in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|39 min
|Susanm
|1,166
|get people low cost ins
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|1
|do not pick price
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|2
|now watching tv
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|1
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration...
|Jan 16
|RIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC