Music Works! performs an 'ogre' of a show

20 hrs ago

Music Works! student Kara White, who played the role of Dragon, belts out a high note during a song from Shrek the Musical, Jr. When it comes to the story of "Shrek," many people are familiar with the long, two-hour version film, but most probably haven't seen the exciting 15 minute version performed by the students of Music Works! Studio of Performing Arts. The 47 students in the advanced theater group rehearsed for months to perfect their version of Shrek the Musical, Jr. for the iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival, which took place this weekend in Atlanta.

