More with mental illness and substance use disorders have health insurance

Significantly more people with mental illness and substance use disorders had insurance coverage in 2014 due to the expansion of health insurance under the Affordable Care Act , but many barriers to treatment remain, new Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health research suggests. The findings, published Jan. 17 in the journal Psychiatric Services , come just as Congressional leaders and the president-elect vow to repeal the ACA.

