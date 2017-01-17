More with mental illness and substanc...

More with mental illness and substance use disorders have health insurance

8 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Significantly more people with mental illness and substance use disorders had insurance coverage in 2014 due to the expansion of health insurance under the Affordable Care Act , but many barriers to treatment remain, new Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health research suggests. The findings, published Jan. 17 in the journal Psychiatric Services , come just as Congressional leaders and the president-elect vow to repeal the ACA.

