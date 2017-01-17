Miss USA hopes Trump can unify Americans after divisive vote

" The U.S. candidate in the Miss Universe pageant says she did not vote for Donald Trump but hopes the president-elect can unify Americans at a "nerve-wracking" point in U.S. history. Deshauna Barber, a 27-year-old Army officer from the District of Columbia, expressed confidence Wednesday that America can hurdle its political difficulties after "one of the most controversial elections I've ever seen in my life."

