Miss Universe Pageant: Who is Miss US...

Miss Universe Pageant: Who is Miss USA Deshauna Barber? Army Reservist committed to...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Alabama Live

Barber is the first woman actively serving in the U.S. military to win the title of Miss USA. Tonight, she will join 85 other women in trying to bring home the Miss Universe crown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
breaking news on trump 1 hr wrong bannon man 4
people of america you have Sun the people won again 1
keep putin out from usa Sun putin is murder 1
trump got usa going in Jan 28 whats next john t... 1
put more sanctions on russia Jan 28 trump talks to putin 1
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... Jan 27 WelbyMD 1,262
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations Jan 27 Afrikan American 122
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC