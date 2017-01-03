Minnesota earns C+ in national report on K-12 education
A C+ might not seem all that impressive, but Minnesota fared better than most states in an annual report card issued this week by Education Week magazine. The state was 11th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in rankings based on three categories: K-12 achievement, school finance and "chance for success," which examines the link between education and outcomes from early childhood into adulthood.
