Minnesota earns C+ in national report...

Minnesota earns C+ in national report on K-12 education

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A C+ might not seem all that impressive, but Minnesota fared better than most states in an annual report card issued this week by Education Week magazine. The state was 11th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in rankings based on three categories: K-12 achievement, school finance and "chance for success," which examines the link between education and outcomes from early childhood into adulthood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 7 min Battle Tested 834
News Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump... 2 hr RIP 12
dont trust trumpcare 17 hr obamacare 1
dont vote for 17 hr obamacare 1
trust cia and fbi trump Wed trust fbi and cia... 1
trump will cost usa lots money Mon sale your stuff 1
trump trying to fool you Mon sale your stuff 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,625,540

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC