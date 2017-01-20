Minimum Wages Will Rise in Nearly Two...

Minimum Wages Will Rise in Nearly Two Dozen States in 2017

Millions of Americans are set to receive higher pay in the new year, despite the potential confirmation of a millionaire labor secretary who once opposed the Obama administration's efforts to raise the federal minimum wage. Twenty-two states, plus the District of Columbia, will see their minimum wages increase over the course of 2017, according to The Fairness Project, a nonprofit organization that supports progressive causes.

