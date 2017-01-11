Millions Escape to States With Right-...

Millions Escape to States With Right-to-Work Laws and No Income Taxes

One highlight of the Christmas holiday season for me is the Census Bureau 's release of its estimated population figures, as of July 1, for the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It's always interesting to see which states have grown the most in the past year: for 2015-16 the fastest growers were Nevada and Utah at 2 percent and Florida, Idaho and Washington at 1.8 percent.

