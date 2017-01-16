Milk purchased in these 15 states might get youa
Milk purchased in these 15 states might get you $70 A $52 million lawsuit settlement over price-fixing of milk and milk products includes Michigan. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2iDIFO9 Thanks to a class action settlement, Michigan residents who have purchased milk or milk products since 2003 may be entitled to a payment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|10 min
|Slinky8463
|1,018
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|10 hr
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration...
|15 hr
|RIP
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|17 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|1
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|17 hr
|The Parachute Can...
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|18 hr
|Liteone
|1
|let comey go
|Jan 14
|no for jeff sess...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC