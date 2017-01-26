Mega Millions numbers for 01/27/2017; 1 winner of $188M jackpot

After weeks of going without a winner, a lucky player in California won the $188 million Mega Millions jackpot doing the drawing held on Friday, Jan. 27. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 31 will have a jackpot of $15 million with a cash option of $8 million. While there was a grand-prize winner, no other players matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million.

