Mega Millions numbers for 01/27/2017;...

Mega Millions numbers for 01/27/2017; 1 winner of $188M jackpot

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

After weeks of going without a winner, a lucky player in California won the $188 million Mega Millions jackpot doing the drawing held on Friday, Jan. 27. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 31 will have a jackpot of $15 million with a cash option of $8 million. While there was a grand-prize winner, no other players matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
breaking news on trump 1 hr muslim people for... 3
keep putin out from usa 6 hr putin is murder 1
trump got usa going in Sat whats next john t... 1
put more sanctions on russia Sat trump talks to putin 1
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... Fri WelbyMD 1,262
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations Fri Afrikan American 122
great march ladies Fri white man 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,363,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC