Mega Millions numbers for 01/10/2017; jackpot at $126M

The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps getting bigger as there was no grand-prize winner in the $126 million jackpot drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 10. That means the drawing on Friday, Jan. 13 will have a jackpot of $137 million with a cash option of $83 million. One ticket sold in Michigan matched four white balls and played the Megaplier to win $2,500.

