Mega Millions numbers for 01/06/2017; jackpot at $117M

The Mega Millions jackpot is now over $125 million as there was no grand-prize winner in the $117 million jackpot drawing held on Friday, Jan. 6. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10 will have a jackpot of $126 million with a cash option of $76 million. Two tickets sold in Michigan matched four white balls and the Mega ball to win $5,000.

