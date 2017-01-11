Medicaid expansion linked to better c...

Medicaid expansion linked to better care quality at health centers

10 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

As the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump and members of the 115th U.S. Congress consider the possibility of revamping or replacing the Affordable Care Act , a new Brown University study finds an association between the law's expansion of Medicaid and improved care quality at federally funded community health centers that serve more than 20 million predominantly poor residents a year. "The first year of Medicaid expansion was associated with increases in insurance coverage and improvements in asthma treatment, BMI screening, pap testing and blood pressure control," wrote the authors of the study in the January 2017 issue of the journal Health Affairs .

