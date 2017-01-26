Marijuana and gender equity: Why cann...

Marijuana and gender equity: Why cannabis industry is a magnet for women executives

Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The new and flourishing business of cannabis is drawing large numbers of women execs. Why does marijuana draw a higher percentage of women than many other industries? Freshly packaged cannabis-infused peanut butter cookies are prepared inside Sweet Grass Kitchen, a well-established gourmet marijuana edibles bakery which sells its confections to retail outlets, in Denver.

