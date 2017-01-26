Marijuana and gender equity: Why cannabis industry is a magnet for women executives
The new and flourishing business of cannabis is drawing large numbers of women execs. Why does marijuana draw a higher percentage of women than many other industries? Freshly packaged cannabis-infused peanut butter cookies are prepared inside Sweet Grass Kitchen, a well-established gourmet marijuana edibles bakery which sells its confections to retail outlets, in Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|8 hr
|Afrikan American
|125
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|17 hr
|spud
|1,261
|breaking news on trump
|Jan 24
|spicer wrong man ...
|1
|great march ladies
|Jan 24
|best for next pres
|1
|woman will be president
|Jan 23
|no more croks in...
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Jan 23
|RUSE UP RUSE UP
|3
|great march ladies
|Jan 22
|when next march
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC