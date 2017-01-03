Many states aren't doing enough to ad...

Many states aren't doing enough to address the severity of concussions

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Despite the fact that all 50 states and the District of Columbia have enacted state legislatures to address youth sports-related concussions since 2007, the prevalence and potential repercussions of these kinds of head injuries is more concerning than ever before. Since their brains and bodies are still developing, young athletes are more susceptible to concussions and the adverse effects associated with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 34 min Jubilee5063 852
News Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump... 4 hr chump 14
dont trust trumpcare Wed obamacare 1
dont vote for Wed obamacare 1
trust cia and fbi trump Wed trust fbi and cia... 1
trump will cost usa lots money Jan 2 sale your stuff 1
trump trying to fool you Jan 2 sale your stuff 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,651 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,816

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC