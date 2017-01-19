Make the Pledge with TheaterWorks and...

Make the Pledge with TheaterWorks and Join the Ghostlight Project

The Ghostlight Project will bring together over 500 participating organizations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. From Broadway to high school auditoriums, members of the theater community will gather from coast to coast on January 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in each time zone to light a light and make a pledge.

