Make the Pledge with TheaterWorks and Join the Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project will bring together over 500 participating organizations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. From Broadway to high school auditoriums, members of the theater community will gather from coast to coast on January 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in each time zone to light a light and make a pledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|3 hr
|Susanm
|1,166
|get people low cost ins
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|1
|do not pick price
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|2
|now watching tv
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|1
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration...
|Jan 16
|RIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC