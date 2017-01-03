Louisiana on high alert after recent outbreaks of mumps
The Louisiana Department of Health is on high alert after recent outbreaks of mumps in other parts of the country. There haven't been any cases in Louisiana yet, but state health officials are still very concerned about mumps outbreaks in neighboring states.
