Latin America looks to win back the title of Miss Universe
After an edition in which Colombia tasted the honeys of victory for just a few moments, candidates from Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Mexico,Brazil, Chile, Ecuador and other Latin American countries will look for the crown to return to the region. During their stay in the Philippines, the contestants were received by President Rodrigo Duterte in the presidential palace of Malacanang.
