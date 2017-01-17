Large pre-ACA Medicaid expansion did ...

Large pre-ACA Medicaid expansion did not level health disparities in cancer surgery

An analysis of the New York State's Medicaid expansion, which predated the 2010 Affordable Care Act, finds substantial decrease in uninsured rate but little change in racial disparities when it comes to access to cancer surgery - a proxy for complex cancer care. The results, published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons , found that the Medicaid expansion significantly improves access to surgical cancer care overall, but the proportion of minorities having surgery, relative to whites, did not change - an unexpected finding.

