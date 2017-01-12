Kellia s Heroes: POW-MIA movement needs our help
The commitment of “Never leaving anyone behind” is the bond between service members, and for 47 years one organization has remained steadfast in that commitment. The National League of Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Families was officially incorporated in the District of Columbia on May 28, 1970.
